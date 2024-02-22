trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723608
NewsBusinessCompanies
ZOMATO

Netizens Heap Praises On Pics Of Wheelchair Bound Zomato Delivery Agent; CEO Deepinder Goyal Reposts On X

The picture seems to have moved even Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, who reposted the Tweet on his official microblogging X (Twitter) handle.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 09:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Netizens Heap Praises On Pics Of Wheelchair Bound Zomato Delivery Agent; CEO Deepinder Goyal Reposts On X

New Delhi: The photo of a specially-abled Zomato delivery agent on wheelchair has gone viral on social media, with netizens applauding the company's "inclusivity".

The image, shared by X (formerly Twitter) user Naraayan Kannan, has got immense love from netizens.

Sharing the image, Kanan wrote, "Dear zomato and deepigoyal, More of this please. Best thing I’ve seen in a very long time from your company. Despite the errant drivers who have made life hell on the roads this is a special moment. This is as inclusive as it gets. His story is fascinating. Bravo!"

The picture oozes positive vibes from the delivery agent, who seemed to be quite gleeful while he was being clicked, giving a wide smile for the camers.

The picture seems to have moved even Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, who reposted the Tweet on his official microblogging X (Twitter) handle.

Meanwhile, Zomato had in January announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Zomato Payments Private Limited (ZPPL) has been granted a certificate of authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an 'Online Payment Aggregator'.

"We wish to inform that ZPPL has been granted a certificate of authorisation dated January 24, 2024, from the RBI to operate as an ‘Online Payment Aggregator’ in India with effect from January 24, 2024, as per the guidelines issued by the RBI," Zomato said in an exchange filing.

The authorisation came into effect from January 24. With this, Zomato Payments has expanded its role beyond food delivery and restaurant discovery into the realm of digital payments.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
Pakistan Election Result 2024: DNA: Who will form the next Pakistan govt?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is government ready to give MSP guarantee on maize and cotton?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Rahul Gandhi clashing with Big B?
DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC
DNA Video
DNA: Major reason for Delhi Alipur factory fire?
DNA Video
DNA: I-T department freezes Congress bank accounts?