Netizens Heap Praises On Pics Of Wheelchair Bound Zomato Delivery Agent; CEO Deepinder Goyal Reposts On X

New Delhi: The photo of a specially-abled Zomato delivery agent on wheelchair has gone viral on social media, with netizens applauding the company's "inclusivity".

The image, shared by X (formerly Twitter) user Naraayan Kannan, has got immense love from netizens.

Sharing the image, Kanan wrote, "Dear zomato and deepigoyal, More of this please. Best thing I’ve seen in a very long time from your company. Despite the errant drivers who have made life hell on the roads this is a special moment. This is as inclusive as it gets. His story is fascinating. Bravo!"

The picture oozes positive vibes from the delivery agent, who seemed to be quite gleeful while he was being clicked, giving a wide smile for the camers.

The picture seems to have moved even Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, who reposted the Tweet on his official microblogging X (Twitter) handle.

