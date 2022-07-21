New Delhi: A Reddit user shared a screenshot of a chat between a boss and an ex-employee who was recently fired. The messages between the two point that the boss contacted the employee to find out if the assigned work was done, expecting the worker to finish the job even after the termination. Netizens are amused with the audacity of the boss to ask a former employee to wrap up the job even after letting the individual go. Quite a strange turn of events, indeed.

The Reddit user, who uses @ScooterBobb handle, shared the screenshot on Thursday (July 21), on the online discussion platform. A member of the anti-work community on Reddit, the user said in the caption, “I’m still in shock..” (ALSO READ: SBI: Bengaluru woman wins legal battle! Bank told to waive off Rs 54.09 lakh loan, check details)

So far, the Reddit post has received more than 91,000 votes, with 89% upvotes. Also, netizens seem to be pretty irked with the conversation. As of now, the post has received over 2600 comments. (ALSO READ: Shocking! Tanks surround crisis-hit banks in China to scare protestors: Watch)

In the messages, the boss is seen asking the employee if the order or inventory for that week has been created or not. “Did you create an order for this week, or an inventory?" the boss asked.

Responding to the boss, the employee, probably in surprise, asked, “I am confused. Was my position eliminated or not?” The boss replied to this, “Yes. but you did inventory and prepped an order on Sunday, was wondering where it was if at all.”

“___, bless your heart. You didn’t fire someone and then still contact them to ask questions about the job bc you don’t know,” the employee replied to boss’ shocking question.

The employee finally said, “In 25 years I’ve never had anyone fire me then expect me to still work.”