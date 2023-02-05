‘Never, Ever Bet Against India’: Anand Mahindra Gives Strong Reply to Global Media Speculating India's Flounder due to Current Challenges
Anand Mahindra has full belief over India's capabilites to face the current challenges and to be a global economic force.
- Anand Mahindra says India will come out of current economic challenges and be a global economic force.
- He says in a tweet, "Never, ever bet against India".
- Mahindra starts EnterpRISEBharat Initiative to support Small businesses across country.
New Delhi: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has believed in India’s capability to come out unscathed and to be a global economic force despite of current challenges in the business sector. He concluded by saying, "Never, ever bet against India". His remark came after global media is speculating whether the emerging challenges will flounder India’s ambition to be a global economic force. He futher said, “lived long enough to see us face earthquake, droughts, recessions, wars, terror attacks.
“Global media is speculating whether current challenges in the business sector will trip India’s ambitions to be a global economic force. I’ve lived long enough to see us face earthquakes, droughts, recessions, wars, terror attacks. All I will say is: never, ever bet against India,” Anand Mahindra tweeted on February 4.
Mahindra’s NEW EnterpRiseBharat Initiative
Mahindra has announced to launch a new initiative in order to help MSMEs across India to get investment and fund for the developments. He said, “I’m creating an initiative #EnterpRISEBharat with a corpus of Rs 10 cr”. He further explained that the it would invest up to Rs 25 lakh each in deserving micro enterprises.
Given the focus on MSMEs in the budget, it’s important for the pvt. sector to step up to bat & support innovative micro- businesses. So I’m creating an initiative #EnterpRISEBharat with a corpus of ₹10cr. It will invest up to ₹25L each in deserving micro enterprises. (3/4) pic.twitter.com/AbS8YoZiHO — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 3, 2023
In an infographic, it is written steps to participate in #EnterpRISEBharat.
- Enter or nominate a small business based in India by sharing its tory on twitter in response to my tweet using the hashtag #EnterpRISEBharat
- The entry must be in the form of a tweet, supported by an image or video – explaining how the business is unique & innovative.
- Please follow @ERISEBharat for official updates.
- If shortlisted, you will receive a DM from @ERISEBharat asking you to furnish details regarding your business.
- Shortlisted entries will go through a verification process to reach the finals.
- Final entries will undergo evaluation to get a grant or an investment of up to Rs 25 L each.
