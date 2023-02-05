‘Never, Ever Bet Against India’: Anand Mahindra Gives Strong Reply to Global Media Speculating India's Flounder due to Current Challenges

New Delhi: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has believed in India’s capability to come out unscathed and to be a global economic force despite of current challenges in the business sector. He concluded by saying, "Never, ever bet against India". His remark came after global media is speculating whether the emerging challenges will flounder India’s ambition to be a global economic force. He futher said, “lived long enough to see us face earthquake, droughts, recessions, wars, terror attacks.

“Global media is speculating whether current challenges in the business sector will trip India’s ambitions to be a global economic force. I’ve lived long enough to see us face earthquakes, droughts, recessions, wars, terror attacks. All I will say is: never, ever bet against India,” Anand Mahindra tweeted on February 4.

Mahindra’s NEW EnterpRiseBharat Initiative

Mahindra has announced to launch a new initiative in order to help MSMEs across India to get investment and fund for the developments. He said, “I’m creating an initiative #EnterpRISEBharat with a corpus of Rs 10 cr”. He further explained that the it would invest up to Rs 25 lakh each in deserving micro enterprises.

