Apple CEO Tim Cook Applauds Vishal Bhardwaj's Sci-Fi Short Film 'Fursat'

New Delhi: Apple CEO Tim Cook has praised the Indian director Vishal Bhardwaj’s sci-fi short film that was entirely shot on iPhone 14. The short film named 'Fursat' is exploring what might happen if someone could see into the future. Hailing the incredible cinematography and choreography of the short film, Cook said it all shot on iPhone. He also shared the link of the short film that is available on YouTube.

“Check out this beautiful Bollywood film from director @VishalBhardwaj that explores what might happen if you could see into the future. Incredible cinematography and choreography, and all #ShotoniPhone,” Tim Cook tweeted on February 4, 2023.

Twitteratis flood Praise Reactions

Twitter user Satish Badugu commented, “Love it when a CEO of a trillion $ company while marketing his product (iPhone) also endorses an artist that makes movies on a moderate to shoe-string budget! I hope @Vishal Bhardwaj can always raise capital to make his movies that way he wants to!.”

World Movie Awards (WMAs) praised Vishal Bhardwaj’s short film in the comment and said fantastic work coming from Vishal Bhardwaj of India.

A Twitter user, Lorena Toledo, commented, “It’s a beautifully made film. You don’t even need to speak the language to understand it & that is what makes it amazing! The scenery & all the colour that comes thru is captured by all these amazing products @Apple.”

Twitterati George Salib called it ‘Amazing’.