Bill Gates Gets a Taste of India: Microsoft Founder Tries His Hand at Making 'Roti' with American Chef - WATCH

New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates tried to make an Indian roti with an American television chef Eitan. He shared the video on his official Instagram handle and said, “had a blast making Indian roti with Eitan”. It appeared in the video Etian was teaching Bill Gates to make Indian roti by scratch with step-by-step instructions.

ALSO READ | Amul Milk Prices Hiked by up to Rs 3 per litre, New Rates Effective From Today

Giving the explanation on why they were making an Indian roti in the caption, Bill Gates wrote that “Eitan just got back from a trip to Bihar, India where he met wheat farmers whose yields have been dramatically increased thanks to new early sowing technologies”. Eitan also met with women from ‘Didi Ki Rasoi’ community canteens who graciously shared their expertise in making the perfect roti.

Indian roti is a type of bread widely popular in Northern India. The video started with Eitan telling how he went to Bihar, India to meet wheat farmers and learn the making of Indian roti. Then he told Gates to make a dough by taking fine flour of wheat, adding water and salt and stirring up the mixture. Then the duo rolled the dough to make perfect circle rotis and baked them on a stove. However, Gates faced difficuty to create a perfect circle roti. Finally, they tasted their effort. Bill Gates called it 'delicious'.