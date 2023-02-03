topStoriesenglish2569122
NewsBusinessCompanies
BILL GATES

Bill Gates Gets a Taste of India: Microsoft Founder Tries His Hand at Making 'Roti' with American Chef - WATCH

In a new video, Bill Gates could be seen trying to make an Indian roti with American chef Eitan who went Bihar, India to learn the technique of roti making. 

Written By  Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 01:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bill Gates tries to make Indian roti with an American chef Eitan.
  • He shares the video on his Instagram handle.
  • Indian roti is a type of bread widely popular in Northern India.

Trending Photos

Bill Gates Gets a Taste of India: Microsoft Founder Tries His Hand at Making 'Roti' with American Chef - WATCH

New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates tried to make an Indian roti with an American television chef Eitan. He shared the video on his official Instagram handle and said, “had a blast making Indian roti with Eitan”. It appeared in the video Etian was teaching Bill Gates to make Indian roti by scratch with step-by-step instructions.

ALSO READ | Amul Milk Prices Hiked by up to Rs 3 per litre, New Rates Effective From Today

Giving the explanation on why they were making an Indian roti in the caption, Bill Gates wrote that “Eitan just got back from a trip to Bihar, India where he met wheat farmers whose yields have been dramatically increased thanks to new early sowing technologies”. Eitan also met with women from ‘Didi Ki Rasoi’ community canteens who graciously shared their expertise in making the perfect roti.

ALSO READ | 'M’bap’pe of a Budget, not ‘Messi’ at All,': Harsh Goenka Hails Budget 23-24

Indian roti is a type of bread widely popular in Northern India. The video started with Eitan telling how he went to Bihar, India to meet wheat farmers and learn the making of Indian roti. Then he told Gates to make a dough by taking fine flour of wheat, adding water and salt and stirring up the mixture. Then the duo rolled the dough to make perfect circle rotis and baked them on a stove. However, Gates faced difficuty to create a perfect circle roti. Finally, they tasted their effort. Bill Gates called it 'delicious'. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!