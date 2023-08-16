trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2649696
'Never Seen Photograph...' Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji Unveils Old Snapshot Of His Grandfather, Netizens Point Out Uncanny Similarity

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 01:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji paid a heartfelt tribute to his grandfather with a poignant gesture, unveiling a never-before-seen photograph on X (formerly known as Twitter). The monochromatic treasure, discovered recently, stirred emotions as it transported viewers back in time. The image portrays a side of his grandfather that the world had yet to witness.

In an evocative nod to his grandfather's enduring legacy, Rishad Premji shared the backstory of his family's connection to Wipro. The roots of Wipro's customer care business, a venture that would transform into diversified IT and software business, were planted by his grandfather in December 1945—months before India would attain its independence.

What captivated the online audience was the uncanny resemblance between Rishad Premji and his esteemed grandfather. Observant netizens were quick to point out the striking similarities in their facial features and physique—a testament to the strong bonds that tie generations together.

Among those moved by the resemblance was Kiran Majumdar Shaw, the visionary founder of Biocon. She couldn't help but express her sentiment, succinctly affirming the shared traits across generations. Her comment served as a reminder of the profound threads that link ancestry and heritage.

The image elicited more than just recognition; it also provoked a lighthearted response. A user admitted to being momentarily perplexed, mistaking Rishad Premji for his grandfather due to their remarkable likeness. The tweet, she shared, required a double take to clarify the identity.

