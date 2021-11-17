New surprise in McDonald’s Happy Meal! Food combo gets ITC beverages inside

New Delhi: McDonald’s has inked a deal with ITC to include the cigarette-to-FMCG conglomerate’s B Natural range of mixed fruit beverages with its Happy Meal - one of the most popular food combo in the fast-food chain.

The new Happy Meal combo with B Natural juices will be first available across all McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India. Besides the juice, the meal also includes a choice of a McAloo Tikki burger or a McEgg Happy Meal burger and a cup of hot corn, according to a statement by Westlife Development.

Westlife Development is the same company that operates the majority of McDonald’s outlets in West and South India. In the past, the quick-service restaurant has experimented with its meal quite a few times to make the combo more wholesome.

For instance, in the US, the company reduced the portion of french fries to add fresh fruits or vegetables to the Happy Meal combo. Notably, Happy Meal is one of the most popular food orders made by children at the fast-food chain’s outlets across the world.

The company said that the recent addition to the combo is part of McDonald’s #25ActsofHappy campaign. With the campaign, the company aims to provide sweet surprises to commemorate 25 years.

Arvind R.P., director of marketing and communications, McDonald’s India (West and South), said, “At McDonald’s, we have always been cognizant of the needs and demands of our ever-evolving consumers. Children are an integral part of the McDonald’s family, and we are excited to bring this new wholesome Happy Meal to them." Also Read: Nirmala Sitharaman at CII Summit: Check 7 key takeaways from FM’s speech

Previously, the company had launched the Good Food Journey initiative in 2018, according to a report by Mint. The Indian firm said that it reportedly re-engineered its existing menu to make it more “wholesome and nutritious". Also Read: Tarsons Products IPO: Initial offer subscribed 77.49 times on last day of issue

Live TV

#mute