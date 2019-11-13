Nike says bye to selling on Amazon

Oregon: Nike has decided to stop selling on Amazon, ending a pilot program that started in 2017. The athletic brand said that it will no longer sell its sneakers and apparel on the e-commerce website, as it prepares to offer a more direct customer experience, Bloomberg notes.

Big brands have quit Amazon's platform due to sales of counterfeit products and unauthorised sellers which undermines the value of the original brands.

However, Nike said it will continue to use Amazon Web Services to power its apps and web services.