close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nike

Nike says bye to selling on Amazon

Big brands have quit Amazon's platform due to sales of counterfeit products and unauthorised sellers which undermines the value of the original brands. 

Nike says bye to selling on Amazon

Oregon: Nike has decided to stop selling on Amazon, ending a pilot program that started in 2017. The athletic brand said that it will no longer sell its sneakers and apparel on the e-commerce website, as it prepares to offer a more direct customer experience, Bloomberg notes.

Big brands have quit Amazon's platform due to sales of counterfeit products and unauthorised sellers which undermines the value of the original brands.

However, Nike said it will continue to use Amazon Web Services to power its apps and web services.

Tags:
NikeAmazonBrandsE-commerce
Next
Story

RTI activist files complaint against JM Baxi company, SCI officials

Must Watch

PT8M47S

DNA: Non Stop News, 13th November 2019