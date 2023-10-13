New Delhi: Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath in his latest podcast episode of ‘WTF is', has explained why he is averse to buying from ultra-luxury brands like Hermes and Louis Vuitton.

Kamath argued on the show that ultra-luxury brands deliberately implement practices like mandating customers to establish a relationship or join their mailing list prior to purchasing their products. He further explained that the requirement isn't due to any production limitations but rather a part of their effective "strategy of being arrogant."

"In the last 3-4 years, I have completely stopped buying from ultra-luxury brands like Hermes and Louis Vuitton because I feel they play you. Their entire marketing strategy seems to be to offend and get some kind of a reaction out of you and then buy from them," Kamath said.

Nikhil says that these brands have found success through this deliberate approach.

"That is the most offensive thing --when you go to a shop where they are marking up a product one is to 1,000 times and then say you can't buy this product until you build a relationship with us or get on a list or all of these hoops that you have to jump through," India's youngest billionaire at 37 added.

Each Kamath's episode of the podcast, gives a glimpse into the lives and experience of the guests who come from diverse fields. In his thought-provoking podcast, Nikhil has hosted several famous personalities that include Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty; , CEO of the Future Group Kishore Biyani, CEO of fitness platform Cult.fit Mukesh Bhansal; CEO of Scenes & Tech Expert Varun Mayya; Comedian Tanmay Bhatt; Co-founder of Josh and DailyHunt Umang Bedi; and Co-founder of TaxiForSure and Koo Aprameya RadhaKrishna.