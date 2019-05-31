close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi approaches UK High Court for bail

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the hearing for his bail petition will take place on June 11.

Nirav Modi approaches UK High Court for bail

London: Nirav Modi, wanted by India in fraud and money laundering charges amounting to nearly USD 2 billion, on Friday applied for bail in the UK High Court.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the hearing for his bail petition will take place on June 11.

Modi was on Thursday remanded till June 27 by a UK court, which directed the Indian government to confirm within 14 days which prison he is to be held in if he were to be extradited.

The 48-year-old is wanted in India to face charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to nearly USD 2 billion in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) case.

Modi was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers on an extradition warrant from a Metro Bank branch in central London on March 19 and has been in prison since.

Tags:
Nirav ModiNirav Modi bailPNB scamPNB fraudPunjab National Bank
Next
Story

SITI networks' operating EBITDA expands 2x to Rs 3001 million in FY19

Must Watch

PT3M10S

Amit Shah, S Jaishankar PM Narendra Modi's surprise pick