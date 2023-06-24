Nita Ambani Steals The Show With Handwoven Banarasi, Patola Sarees Worth Over Lakhs At State Dinners In US

New Delhi: Mrs. Nita Ambani, the Founder & Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, graced the prestigious State dinner hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dressed in an exquisite handwoven Banarasi brocade, Mrs. Ambani showcased the rich cultural heritage of Varanasi, the sacred land renowned for its artistry. By choosing this ensemble, Mrs. Ambani emphasized her commitment to promoting Indian artisans and their exceptional talents.

Artisans Take One Month To Create This Banarasi Masterpiece

The Banarasi brocade is more than just a fabric; it weaves together the stories of culture and splendor that have been passed down through generations. The attire served as a tribute to the skill and craftsmanship of traditional Indian artisans, Mohammad Yasin and Jabbar Ahmad, who dedicated over a month to create this magnificent piece.

Nita Ambani Promotes Patola Saree In Another State Lunch

The celebration of Indian artistry continued at the State lunch co-hosted by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, where Mrs. Ambani donned an ethnic Patola saree from Patan, Gujarat. This handwoven masterpiece represented a contemporary rendition of an ancient Indian craft. Crafted meticulously from pure Indian silk, the Patola saree boasted vibrant hues, captivating animal patterns, and geometric precision, all of which required six months of dedicated craftsmanship by skilled traditional artisans, Dushyant Parmar and Vipur Parmar.

Several Prominent Leaders Attend The Dinner

The Dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden in honour of PM Narendra Modi on the occasion of latter’s US Visit was attended by several Indian business personalities including Anand Mahindra, Nikhil Kamath, and Ambanis. Along with that, India-Americans such as Sundar Picha, Satya Nadella, Indra Nooyi, and many more were also invited for the State dinner .