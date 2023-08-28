Nita Ambani Steps Down From Reliance Industries Board, Children Isha, Akash, Anant Appointed As Non-Executive Directors

New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani has stepped down from the Reliance industries limited board of directors from immediate effect, clearing way for young generation to wield the helm. Their children Isha, Akash, and Anand will take up the position in the boards as a non-executive directors thereafter.

“The Board of Directors also accepted the resignation of Nita M Ambani from the Board respecting her decision to devote more of her time to the Reliance Foundation of which she is the Founder Chairperson. Her resignation will take effect from end of business hours of today i.e. August 28, 2023,” the company said in the announcement.

Reliance industries limited held its annual general meeting on August 28 in which it is convened to shareholders regarding the appointment of Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s children Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as non-executive directors of the company with effect from the date of assumption of office after approval from shareholders.



“Three nominees satisfy the criteria of directorship as prescribed under the Companies act, 2013 and SEBI regulations, 2015,” the company said in the circular.

Isha M. Ambani is an Indian business leader. She is part of the executive leadership teams as a Member of the Board at Reliance Retail Venture Ltd, Reliance Jio and Reliance Foundation (RF), Reliance Foundation Institution of Education and Research, and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Isha M. Ambani is driving the expansion of Reliance Retail into new categories, geographies and formats and is focused on enhancing the overall customer experience.

Akash M. Ambani is an Indian business leader serving as the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) since June 2022. He was earlier serving as non-Executive Director on RJIL board since October 2014. He also serves on the Board of Jio Platforms Limited, Reliance Industries’ digital services business.

Anant M. Ambani is an Indian business leader and serves as a Director on the Boards of Jio Platforms Limited since March 2020, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited since May 2022 and Reliance New Energy Ltd and Reliance New Solar Energy Ltd since June 2021. He also serves on the Board of Reliance Foundation since September 2022.