New Delhi: The Iconic Campa Cola, which had once dominated the cola market in the country over 5 decades ago is likely to be launced again this Diwali. Campa Cola will be reportedly launched in three flavours -- original, lemon and orange.

Earlier this week, Reliance Industries had announced entry into the FMCG. Reliance Industries has acquired the home-grown soft drink brand Campa from Delhi-based Pure Drinks Group, news agency PTI quoting sources said.

The deal is estimated to be around Rs 22 crore and Reliance Retail Ventures would introduce it to the general trade and local markets around Diwali, PTI added.

Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance group, has already introduced its three variants including its iconic cola flavour, orange and lemon at its selected stores.

At present, Campa is bottled by Jallan Food products.

Campa Cola when launch will rival American cola brands Coca-Cola India and PepsiCo which are currently dominating the Indian soft drink market.

Nostalgia returns with Campa Cola’s launch again

Campa Cola drink was created by the Pure Drinks Group in the 1970s. Pure Drinks Group introduced Coca-Cola into India in 1949 and was the sole manufacturer and distributor of Coca-Cola till 1977 when Coke was asked to leave. After that, the brand dominated the Indian market for the next 15 years in the absence of foreign competition.

The brand's slogan was "The Great Indian Taste", an appeal to nationalism.

After the return of foreign corporations to the soft drink market in the 1990s, the popularity of Campa Cola declined and its operations were scaled down as it could not sustain the competition.

Presently, it is sold only in few markets in limited numbers.

With PTI Inputs