New Delhi: The onslaught of COVID-19 led to almost all the companies transitioning to remote work or Work From Home mode. However, as more and more companies are now returning to office, a host of these companies that are facing resistance from employees for the work from office policy.

In one such instance, a Reditt user has shared his response to the company's insistence on Work From Home despite hostile weather. The post was shared by a user on X, giving screenshot of the content of the company's employee.

''My job recently told me that even during the snowstorm we got earlier this week, I am not allowed to work from home at all. Even though I work in IT and do everything remotely, they want me in the office. So deleted Teams and my email off my phone. I am no longer available after hours. My boss tried to call me for something urgent last night and couldn't reach me. He asked why today and explained to him what was told. I am not allowed to work from home,'' the post mentioned.

The tweet has so far garnered 588 replies, 15K repost, and 23K likes, at the time of writing this article. Several users have supported the arguments in the post stating that boundaries must be set for the companies that are not giving any leeway to their workers.

Good point. Have you noticed how they grimace when you ask to work from home, but when they need you on a support rota, you're suddenly able to do the most important work from anywhere? June 23, 2024

My manager has done the same, he doesn't have Teams on his phone and his response is the company never bothered to give a work phone and I m not installing their monitoring software in my personal devices.



Right now I have the flexibility of WFH, the moment it ends and I m_ — CK32 (@___110010100___) June 23, 2024

Last week I went to the office after 2.5 years. I had my laptop upgraded.

Doing work in the office is an absolute nightmare. Noise, lots of distraction, small screens.

I managed to do 15% of the work that I do at home.

I plan to go to the office for my retirement only. — Johan Visser (@JohanVi26857421) June 23, 2024

Even if you were allowed to work from home, your boss shouldn't expect you to be available outside of working hours (unless your role involves saving lives). Both should be the norm. And I'm an employer. — Yash (@BrawlYash) June 23, 2024

I wfh and it's great. My boss seems to not care when people work, as long as the work gets done on time. It really has been working out well for everyone since 2020 for my team. Even my boss's boss doesn't seem to care about anything else except work being done and goals being_ — Sunny Po (@sunny051488) June 23, 2024

I work from home, it's great. I'm more productive, happier and don't have to waste 2 hours a day, 10 hours week or 40 -odd a month commuting. It's a an absolute no-brainer.



If I ever see an office again it'll be too soon! — __bhav (@kunwara_ladkaa) June 23, 2024

In Ontario we have an employment law that says if you don't have open contact/work from home as part of your contract, your employer can not contact you (phone, email, text) outside of working hours for work related reasons (they can call and contact about scheduling or work_ — Drunk Canuck (@DrunknCanuck) June 23, 2024

The above reactions can be also read in light with the comments by Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy a couple of months ago that young people should work for 70 hours a week. Murthy's comments had the social media divided on work life balance. A barrage of comments flooded the social media, some taking sides with the biz honcho backing his idea of productivity while others criticizing him for disrupting work life balance.