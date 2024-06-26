Advertisement
WORK FROM HOME

Not Allowed To Work From Home? Check This Employee's SAVAGE Response, Internet Rallies Behind Him

An employee was barred from WFH, which led him to doing THIS in response. Check.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2024, 11:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The onslaught of COVID-19 led to almost all the companies transitioning to remote work or Work From Home mode. However, as more and more companies are now returning to office, a host of these companies that are facing resistance from employees for the work from office policy.

In one such instance, a Reditt user has shared his response to the company's insistence on Work From Home despite hostile weather. The post was shared by a user on X, giving screenshot of the content of the company's employee.

''My job recently told me that even during the snowstorm we got earlier this week, I am not allowed to work from home at all. Even though I work in IT and do everything remotely, they want me in the office. So deleted Teams and my email off my phone. I am no longer available after hours. My boss tried to call me for something urgent last night and couldn't reach me. He asked why today and explained to him what was told. I am not allowed to work from home,'' the post mentioned.

The tweet has so far garnered 588 replies, 15K repost, and 23K likes, at the time of writing this article. Several users have supported the arguments in the post stating that boundaries must be set for the companies that are not giving any leeway to their workers.

The above reactions can be also read in light with the comments by Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy a couple of months ago that young people should work for 70 hours a week. Murthy's comments had the social media divided on work life balance. A barrage of comments flooded the social media, some taking sides with the biz honcho backing his idea of productivity while others criticizing him for disrupting work life balance.

DNA: How Kenya plans to get rid of Indian Crows?