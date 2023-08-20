Nothing Lasts Forever: The 'King of Good Times', Who Owned A Boeing 727, An IPL Team, And Nearly 250 Vintage Cars, Ended Up Being A Fugitive

Riches To Rags Tale Of The 'Playboy Of The East': In India, tales of millionaires who rose from poverty to affluence are common. There are, however, a few businessmen who lost everything and went from being affluent to being poor. Similar circumstances can be found in the narrative of liquor tycoon Vijaya Mallya, also referred to as the 'king of good times'. Vijay Mallya was a prosperous spirits magnate in his own right as well as the scion of the United Breweries (UB) Group, one of India's most successful corporations. His downfall can be attributed to a series of financial, legal, and ethical issues, primarily centered around his business ventures and financial dealings.

Lived Life King Size

In 1983, at the age of 28, Mallya succeeded his father as chairman of United Breweries Holdings. The company, well known for its Kingfisher beer, had expanded under his direction into a multi-national conglomerate of more than 60 businesses with interests in batteries, food, carbonated drinks, paints, petrochemicals, and medicines. The tycoon gained the moniker "King of Good Times" and "the playboy of the East." He possessed almost 250 classic cars, a private plane, a customized Boeing 727, yachts, and stud farms with about 200 horses. At a London auction, Mallya made a 1.7-crore offer for the sword of Tipu Sultan and other artifacts, which he then brought back to India. Additionally, he won an auction in New York for $1.8 million and brought to India his renowned Gandhian possessions, including his glasses, sandals, pocket watch, plate, and bowl. He was also a Rajya Sabha member and the previous owner of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricket team in the Indian Premier League.



Kingfisher Airlines Debacle

Mallya established Kingfisher Airlines in 2005, with the first flight departing from Mumbai to Delhi. Two years later, he purchased the struggling Air Deccan, Captain GR Gopinath's first low-cost airline and India's first. However, Kingfisher Airlines was forced to halt operations as a result of its mounting debt load and was eventually grounded in 2012. By that point, the struggling airline had neglected to pay its staff's salaries. The airline had significant operational and financial difficulties due to factors such as high operating expenses, stiff competition, and regulatory concerns. The airline repeatedly declared losses and racked up substantial liabilities.

Mallya: A Willful Defaulter

Kingfisher Airlines struggled to repay its loans to various banks. Mallya sought financial assistance and restructuring from the government and banks, but his requests were not fully met. The unpaid loans resulted in a significant default, contributing to his legal and financial troubles. As the financial situation deteriorated, a consortium of Indian banks declared Mallya a willful defaulter due to his inability to repay the loans. This led to a series of legal battles between Mallya and the banks, as well as investigations by Indian authorities.

Fleeing The Country

After a group of public sector banks filed a complaint with the Debt Recovery Tribunal against him on March 2, 2016, Mallya left the country. Approximately Rs 9,000 crore ($1.3 billion) in loans were owed by Mallya to a group of 17 Indian banks. Mallya is accused of using the money to take full control of or a stake in 40 businesses around the world. Along with the Income Tax Department, Mallya is being looked into for allegations of financial fraud and money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation. Mallya relocated to the UK in March 2016 after leaving India due to increasing pressure and investigations. As a result of allegations of financial misconduct, money laundering, and loan default, Indian authorities issued orders for his arrest.

​Loss Of Business Empire

Indian authorities initiated extradition proceedings to bring Mallya back to India to face the charges against him. The extradition process involved legal proceedings in the UK courts, and Mallya contested the charges, arguing against extradition. Mallya's financial troubles and legal battles led to the loss of control over his business empire. His assets were seized, and several of his companies faced insolvency proceedings. Mallya's case garnered significant public and media attention in India and internationally. His lavish lifestyle, alleged financial misconduct, and legal battles were widely covered, leading to a negative public perception.

The fugitive businessman was fined Rs 2,000 and given a four-month prison term for contempt of court by the Supreme Court of India in July 2022. Mallya has continued to reside in London on bail while fighting his extradition to India. Vijay Mallya ultimately fell from being a well-known and powerful businessman to having legal issues, money problems, and a damaged reputation as a result of the convergence of these events.