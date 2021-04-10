Now get Rs 2 lakh loan from Paytm in just 2 minutes: Check the process

Vijay Shekhar Sharma owned Paytm is providing customers an opportunity to get an instant loan up to Rs 2 lakh in less than 5 minutes (exactly 2 minutes). The loan will be disbursed in a digital manner as the entire process for loan application will happen online.

The recently launched Personal Loans on Paytm helps in extending the service to salaried individuals, small business owners and professionals.

Available 24x7 for 365 days a year, a customer can get a loan up to Rs 2 lakh and it takes less than 2 minutes to do the entire process for disbursal of the loan amount.

Instant Personal Loan scheme by Paytm is aimed at increasing its customer base and the repayment tenure ranges from 18-36 months.

For the loan, customers need to go to the Personal Loan option on Paytm which is provided under the Financial Services section and then they can manage their loan account directly from the Paytm app.

Paytm has partnered with several banks and NBFCs for its loan service.

