NTPC

NTPC surpasses 2020-21 power generation of 314 BU

State-run power giant NTPC on Saturday said it surpassed the maximum annual electricity generation of 314 billion units achieved in 2020-21 on February 18.

NTPC has recorded a generation of 314.89 billion units upto 18th February 2022, surpassing the maximum annual generation of 314 BU achieved in 2020-21, a company statement said.

Last year, the generation was 270.0 BU till 18th February, indicating improved performance and an increase in demand for power in the current year, it stated.

NTPC Korba (2600 MW plant) in Chattisgarh is the top performing thermal power plant in India with 94.32 per cent plant load factor (PLF or capacity utilisation) between April 2021 and January 2022, according to the data published by the Central Electricity Authority.

This demonstrates the expertise of NTPC in operation and maintenance of the power plants and the high levels of operational excellence, it stated.

The total installed capacity of the company is 67,832.30 MW having 23 coal-based, 7 gas-based, 1 hydro, 19 renewable energy projects. Under JV, NTPC has 9 coal-based, 4 gas-based, 8 hydro and 5 renewable energy projects. 

NTPCPower generatorsElectricity
