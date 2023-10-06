trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671823
OLA PARCEL

Ola Launches Parcel Delivery Service In Bengaluru, Plans To Expand Across India Very Soon

The rates of Ola Parcel service are Rs 25 for 5km, Rs 50 for 10km, Rs 75 for 15 km, and Rs 100 for 20 km.

Written By  Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 06:26 PM IST
Ola Parcel service launched in Bengaluru.

New Delhi: Indian electric automobile company Ola launched Parcel delivery service in Bengaluru to foster the country’s logistics ecosystem with an all electric. The residents of Bengaluru can use the service from tonight itself, as announced by the founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. He further said that it would expand across the country very soon.

The rate of Ola Parcel service are Rs 25 for 5km, Rs 50 for 10km, Rs 75 for 15 km, and Rs 100 for 20 km.

Ola is venturing into the new segment of the business to compete against its competitor Swiggy Genie. The service allows users to send items, documents or things to concern person in the city by paying a small fee. It aims to diversify the business of Ola which is mostly focused on manufacturing of electric vehicles and ride-sharing cabs.

Ola also runs ride sharing service known as Ola cabs, allowing customers to book cabs for rides anywhere you want in the city.

