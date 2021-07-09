हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ola Investment

Ola secures $500 million from Temasek, Warburg Pincus and Bhavish Aggarwal ahead of IPO

Ola will further scale up across various categories and geographies in its ride-hailing business, it added. Over the last 12 months, we've made our ride-hailing business more robust, resilient and efficient.

Ola secures $500 million from Temasek, Warburg Pincus and Bhavish Aggarwal ahead of IPO

Ride-hailing giant Ola has received an investment of $500 million (about Rs 3,733 crore) from  Temasek, Warburg Pincus affiliate Plum Wood Investment and Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal ahead of its proposed IPO.

This is among the largest investments in the Indian consumer internet space by these funds, a statement said.

Ola will further scale up across various categories and geographies in its ride-hailing business, it added.

Over the last 12 months, we've made our ride-hailing business more robust, resilient and efficient.

With strong recovery post lockdown and a shift in consumer preference away from public transportation, we are well-positioned to capitalise on the various urban mobility needs of our customers," Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said.

Aggarwal added that he looks forward to collaborating with the new partners in its "next phase of growth.

The company, however, didn't specify a timeline for its proposed Initial Public Offer (IPO).

Ola has previously talked of a possible listing as well. An IPO will help Ola investors like SoftBank, Tiger Global and Steadview Capital to exit or partially sell their stake in the company to return funds to their shareholders.

Founded in 2011 by Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati, Ola offers services in India, Australia, New Zealand and the UK. It competes with Uber in these markets as well.

They (Ola) are the leading mobility platform and one of the biggest consumer internet platforms in India with a robust and fast-growing business. We look forward to collaborating with Bhavish and the team in the next phase of Ola's growth, Vishal Mahadevia, Managing Director and Head of India at Warburg Pincus, said. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ola InvestmentTemasekPlum Wood InvestmentOla CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
Next
Story

Big relief for Supertech! Supreme Court drops initiation of contempt proceedings

Must Watch

PT11M11S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, July 09, 2021