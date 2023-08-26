Once An Office Boy At Infosys With Rs 9,000 Monthly Salary, This Entrepreneur Become CEO Of Two Companies Defeating All Odds

New Delhi: Dadasaheb Bhagat’s inspiring story is a testament to an individual’s effort and determination to overcome hurdles and a lack of resources, ultimately leading to his successful journey. Once working as an office boy at Infosys, Bhagat didn’t let his limited education and unfortunate circumstances hinder his progress towards his dreams. Let’s delve deeper into this inspiring tale and unravel the layers of his remarkable journey.

A Determined Beginning in Beed, Maharashtra

In the heart of Maharashtra's Beed district, Dadasaheb Bhagat's remarkable journey began in 1994. Hailing from a modest background, Bhagat's early years were marked by determination and a thirst for learning. After completing high school, he ventured beyond his village's boundaries to Pune, driven by a resolute ambition to forge a career path of his own.

From Room Service Boy to Infosys and Beyond

Starting out, Bhagat found himself earning around Rs. 9,000 per month as a room service attendant after completing an ITI diploma. An unexpected turn led him to the Infosys guest house, where he diligently served guests, offering tea, water, and room assistance. It was during this stint that Bhagat's interest in the world of technology and software began to crystallize. However, his aspirations were tempered by the reality that his lack of a college degree could hinder his progress in the corporate world.

Unveiling a Passion for Animation and Design

While grappling with his future prospects, Bhagat's interest in animation and design emerged. He embraced the pursuit with vigor, juggling his job commitments with animation classes. This dedication eventually led to a job opportunity in Mumbai, which he later left to explore further avenues in Hyderabad. In Hyderabad, Bhagat delved into programming languages like Python and C++, a move that would significantly shape his trajectory.

Ninthmotion: A Spark of Entrepreneurship

Fate took an unexpected turn when Bhagat faced a car accident that altered the course of his life. Constrained by his circumstances, he chose to channel his energy into his passion for design. In 2015, he established Ninthmotion, his first venture, offering design services to a global clientele. Organizations like BBC Studios and the 9XM music channel soon became his clients, showcasing his burgeoning entrepreneurial spirit.

Empowering Creativity with DooGraphics

Not one to rest on his laurels, Bhagat envisioned a platform that democratized graphic design akin to Canva. Thus, DooGraphics was born. This platform, characterized by its user-friendly drag-and-drop interface, aimed to make design accessible to all. However, fate intervened once more, forcing Bhagat to navigate the challenges posed by the COVID-19-induced lockdown. Undeterred, he transformed a cattle shed into a creative hub, operating with a team of personally trained animators.

A Vision for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Bhagat's aspirations align closely with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a self-reliant India. He aims to propel DooGraphics, an entirely homegrown venture, to international acclaim. In a mere six months, the platform garnered a substantial user base, reflecting its resonance among creative minds from India and beyond.

Dadasaheb Bhagat's journey is a testament to the indomitable human spirit. From a village in Maharashtra to the forefront of innovation, he exemplifies how tenacity and ingenuity can overcome challenges, inspiring a generation to chart their path in the ever-evolving landscape of technology and entrepreneurship.