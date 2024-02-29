“One Chai Please”: Bill Gates Enjoys Tea Made By Nagpur’s Famous Dolly Chaiwala –Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: While on his current visit to India, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is making waves on social media for his charming collaboration "chai pe charcha," which he has done with the well-known Dolly Chaiwala.

Gates was spotted sipping a cup of chai from famed Nagpur tea vendor Dolly Chaiwala in a recent video that he posted on Instagram. "One chai, please," is what Gates asks Dolly Chaiwala in the first scene of the video. After that, the tea vendor makes tea in his distinctive style for Gates while the latter is seen engrossed in the act. At last, the billionaire can be seen sipping from the cutting glass and posing with Dolly Chaiwala. Gates ends the video with the words, "Looking forward to many chai pe charcha."

In the Instagram post, users can see Gates expressing his appreciation for the innovation present in India. "In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn—even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!" the billionaire captions his post.

Millions of people have viewed and liked Gates' viral video.

Social media users are expressing their happiness and pleasant surprise at the collaboration; others have dubbed it an "unexpected collaboration" and Dolly the luckiest man alive.

"The most shocking collaboration ever," one user commented.

Another user commented, "Marvel has the best crossover, meanwhile Dolly Chaiwala."

A user has called Dolly, the "Luckiest guy on the earth."

"Unexpected collab," another user commented.

For his signature chai-making style, Dolly Chaiwala has become a social media sensation with more than 10,000 Instagram followers. Even Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur has been his visitor.