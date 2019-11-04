close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6, 6T receives Android 10 update

The Android 10 based OxygenOS 10 will be rolled out to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T owners in a staged manner. The over-the-air (OTA) will be received by a limited number of users initially and later have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure that there are critical bugs.

OnePlus 6, 6T receives Android 10 update

New Delhi: OnePlus has started to upgrade the OnePlus 6 and 6T models to Android 10 as it starts the rollout of OxygenOS 10.0 via stable channel.

The Android 10 based OxygenOS 10 will be rolled out to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T owners in a staged manner.

The over-the-air (OTA) will be received by a limited number of users initially and later have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure that there are critical bugs.

"We are very excited to announce that we are ready to roll out OxygenOS version 10.0 based on Android 10 for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T," OnePlus Global Products Operations Manager, Manu J, wrote in OnePlus forum recently.

The update is around 1.8GB in size. It brings in new UI and features to the OnePlus 6 series, like new navigation gestures, customisation options and enhanced privacy controls. The update also adds the ability to block spam messages by keywords.

Additionally, it also comes with Game Space and Contextual Display.

Tags:
OnePlus 6OnePlus 6TAndroid 10 updateOnePlus
Next
Story

IndiGo services hit as servers down across India, passengers stuck in long queues

Must Watch

PT10M5S

Delhi's Air Quality Worst In 3 Years, Gurugram & Noida too on air emergency