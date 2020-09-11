ONLINE LEGAL INDIA, Is a Brainchild to Support Startups & Corporates

Online Legal India™ represents an emerging brand that delivers valuable services typically related to corporate legal services. Where its cloud-based business majorly includes Company Registration, GST, Tax & Compliances, additional business registrations. Lately, they have also associated with Flipkart & eMudra as an authorised partner.

A leading brand that primarily focuses on active services like Business Registration which graciously assist the startups in their initial struggle while setting down. Many such startups remain unaware of the official paperwork that goes behind the incorporation of the company. Online Legal India™ is a brand which works under the company name FastInfo Legal Services Pvt Ltd. The core team consists precisely of skilled and professional qualified experts, along with a diligent team of other experienced proficient, all under one roof. It provides a solution to every individual, business person, corporate body to get better help for the specific issues faced by them in their professional life.

While efficiently navigating according to the requirements of any independent businesses related service. The successful brand has been dealing with the startup/companies since their nascent stage from acquiring their Company registration, GST, filing Taxes, and many more.

"That every problem has a solution and we provide the solution in a few clicks" as concluded by Mr Rajesh Kewat(MD), Online Legal India™.

If you are thinking about how to start a business and still worrying about the legal hassle. Online Legal India comes to the rescue where the notable service includes Company Registration for Private Limited Company, LLP, One Person Company, Nidhi Company, Proprietorship and many more.

With the introduction of 'One Nation, One Tax' by GST or Goods & Service Tax, the entire nation is bound to pay taxes, as determined by the GST Council. Therefore, the company also gives services like GST Registration, GST Filing, GST Modification.

Under the Indian Income Tax Act of 1961, which states that income tax must be deducted at source while making payments. It is vested to all startups and also on an existing company. Filing for Tax & Compliances, are done by the company too.

Every business be it a startup or a company would want to leave their uniqueness in society. To do so, they would likely go for Trademark Registration, Copyright, the image or tags, even registering for a Patent because it adds more to the brand value. Also gives remarkable service when it comes to IPR or Intellectual Property Rights.

While being counted one among leading brands in the legitimate corporate service. The apparent reason behind this efficiently is the potential inclusion of other business aided services like IEC or Import Export Code or FSSAI License which is required for any roadside eateries to a 5-star hotel.

Adding more on this, see how very recently launched OLI Accountant or Online Accountant is a feature that understands your business expansion, the volume of accounting work. OLI Accountant provides additional assistance to maintain your strategic financial data on fingertips and make sure that you utilize your cash flow optimally.

Online Legal India™, quite successfully provides an expert, dependable and proficient virtual services to small businesses, CPA's, CFO's, non-profit organizations, entrepreneurs, and individuals across the country. With more than 1,00,000 happy clients, it has started to leave its imprint pan India.

Online Legal India™ is a legal platform that came into existence due to raising fraud, imposter's in our society. The thought behind is to serve the society at large. Initially started with Consumer Complaint after serving thousands of customers and being victorious at the same time.

[Disclaimer: This is a featured content.]