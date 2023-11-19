OpenAI In Talks To Reappoint Sam Altman, Greg Brockman Amid Staff Resignation Warnings: Report

New Delhi: Since the oust of Sam Altman by the board of OpenAI, the turmoil in AI research company is perceptible with a lot of staff resigned or warned to quit if Sam hasn’t been reinstated soon. Earlier, the board fired Sam Altman who held the position as Chief Executive Officer, citing the lack of communication from his side, causing hindrance in performing its responsibilities.

According the media reports, the board had been given 5PM PT deadline to bring back Sam Altman and Greg Brockman. Time was up for the board now with the possibility for potential resignations by OpenAI team members.

According to Verge, the OpenAI board is in discussion with Sam Altman to return to the company as its CEO. The move has triggered a wave of outrage across the world with founders, investors and netizens rallying support for him to reinstate as CEO of OpenAI.

Recently, Sam Altman tweeted a cryptic post on his X account and said that he loved the opneai team so much. Meanwhile, the board announced that the current Chief technology officer (CTO) of OpenAI Mira Murati will assume the role of Interim CEO.