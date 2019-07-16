close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Oppo

OPPO appoints Sumit Walia as VP product, marketing in India

The handset maker last week announced it will establish a new research and development centre in China as it aims to boost its R&D capabilities.

OPPO appoints Sumit Walia as VP product, marketing in India

New Delhi: Aiming to strengthen its product offering and build stronger connect with the Indian consumers, Chinese handset maker OPPO on Tuesday announced Sumit Walia as its Vice President, Product and Marketing.

Walia will focus on building and growing the brand in the highly-competitive mobile handset space in the country, the company said in a statement.

"At OPPO, we are committed to bringing meaningful innovation to the Indian consumers and Walia will be working alongside our local R&D centre in Hyderabad to introduce not only cutting-edge technology but also new experiences customized for Indian consumers," said Charles Wong, CEO, OPPO India and President, OPPO South Asia.

The handset maker last week announced it will establish a new research and development centre in China as it aims to boost its R&D capabilities.

The new facility, along with the company's existing R&D centres, aims to form a robust research engine that powers its innovation for the emerging era of intelligent connectivity.

The smartphone player will spend 10 billion Renminbi (around $1.46 billion) on R&D this year.

Tags:
OppoSumit WaliaOPPO India
Next
Story

It will take 2-3 days for scheduling to use Pakistani airspace, says Air India official

Must Watch

PT3M36S

Rescue operations under way in Dongri after 4 storey building collapsed