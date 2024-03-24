Advertisement
Over 447 Million Dollars In Funding Raised By 22 Indian Startups Last Week

Among the growth-stage deals, nine startups raised 420.35 million dollars in funding last week

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2024, 05:40 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: The Indian startups continued to raise funds at a normal pace, and last week, 22 startups secured over $447 million in the country. This included nine growth-stage deals and 11 early-stage deals, reports Entrackr. 

"Two startups kept their transaction details undisclosed," the report mentioned. About 30 startups had raised around $287 million, which included 20 early-stage and six growth-stage companies in the week of March 11-16. Bengaluru-based startups led the funding with 14 deals, followed by Delhi-NCR with three deals.

Among the growth-stage deals, nine startups raised $420.35 million in funding last week. Healthtech firm Engrail secured the highest funding at $157 million. (Also Read: Tech Mahindra To Merge Two US-Based Subsidiaries)

Following closely behind were the audio series platform Pocket FM, healthtech startup Ultrahuman, and content-to-commerce company The Good Glamm Group, which received $103 million, $35 million, and $30 million in funding, respectively. 

Additionally, Atlan, a data collaboration software provider, Curefood, a cloud kitchen startup, Jumbotail, a B2B marketplace and retail platform, Dvara KGFS, an NBFC operating in remote rural areas, and SubKo Coffee, a coffee brand, also successfully raised funds last week. (Also Read: Holi 2024: Indian Markets Soak In Colours As Traders See Surge In Sale)

Moreover, 11 early-stage startups collectively secured $27 million in funding. Optimo Loan, an MSME-focused lending-tech startup, led the pack, followed by gaming startup Liquidnitro, boutique hotels firm Brij Hotels, and climate tech platform Sprih. 

