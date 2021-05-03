Oxygen On Wheels, Anand Mahindra’s unique project to supply oxygen in urgent need

New Delhi: In view of the prevailing COVID situation in the country, Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra has launched a unique project to oxygen supply in urgent need.

Taking to Twitter Mahindra wrote, "Today, Oxygen is the key to reducing mortality. The problem is not of oxygen production but its transportation from producing plants to hospitals & homes. We’re attempting to bridge this gap with “Oxygen on Wheels” a project implemented via Mahindra Logistics.".

India is witnessing an unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“Oxygen on Wheels” uses trucks in local shuttle routes to connect oxygen producers with hospitals/homes. An operations control Centre has been established. The storage location is replenished from the local refilling plant. A direct-to-consumer model is being conceived, he further added in his tweet.

Today, Oxygen is the key to reducing mortality. The problem is not of oxygen production but its transportation from producing plants to hospitals & homes. We’re attempting to bridge this gap with “Oxygen on Wheels” a project implemented via Mahindra Logistics (1/5) pic.twitter.com/Cj0CkrfYRo — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 1, 2021

Mahindra said that he had made a commitment to the Office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and in just 48 hours the Mahindra logistics team launched the program in Pune & Chakan with 20 Boleros. 61 Jumbo cylinders have already been delivered to 13 hospitals in urgent need. I’m deeply grateful to the team, he said on May 1.

The rollout plan includes Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur going live with another 50-75 Bolero pickups on the road in the next 48 hours, he added on May 1.

Mahindra further wrote that the company has started the service in Maharashtra but will expand this through the country relying on the support of its trusted dealership network & the assistance of local administrations to succeed.

On Sunday, a record 3,689 daily COVID-19 fatalities pushed India's death toll to 2,15,542, while the infection count reached 1,95,57,457 with 3,92,488 more people testing positive for the contagion, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The active cases have also crossed the 33-lakh mark, it said.

Live TV

#mute