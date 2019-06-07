close

OYO

Oyo partners with Airtel to launch OYO Store on Airtel Thanks App

Through OYO Store Airtel customers can now seamlessly book quality and affordable accommodations directly out of the Airtel Thanks app.

New Delhi: Hospitality firm OYO Hotels & Homes and Bharti Airtel have partnered to launch OYO Store on Airtel Thanks App.

Through OYO Store Airtel customers can now seamlessly book quality and affordable accommodations directly out of the Airtel Thanks app. Additionally, customers can also make online payments seamlessly via Airtel Payments Bank. Customers have the option of making the full payments upfront or book the accommodation by paying just Re 1 and pay the remainder later, Airtel said in a release.

Offers and promotions available to users on OYO App and website are also applicable on OYO Store on Airtel Thanks App. Users can avail 60 percent discount on OYO bookings via Airtel Payments Banks as launch offer till June 15, 2019, Airtel said.

“ With OYO Store, we are taking a step forward in this direction, by expanding our reach to the millions of Airtel Customers and offering them a seamlessly integrated booking experience,”  Burhanuddin Pithawala, Vice President, Conversions, OYO Hotels & Homes, said.

“This partnership will be part of the growing list of exciting digital services and offers including insurance and content, all delivered digitally through AirtelThanks app,” Varun Das, Vice President - Product, Bharti Airtel said.

