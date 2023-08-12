trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2648223
Paytm CEO Vijay Sekhar Sharma Speaks On Digital Personal Data Protection Act, Says 'Well Articulated And Detailed'

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill is a significant milestone in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of fortifying India's cyber laws, has received accolades from technology enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and policymakers alike.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 07:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Paytm CEO Vijay Sekhar Sharma Speaks On Digital Personal Data Protection Act, Says 'Well Articulated And Detailed' File Photo

New Delhi: Paytm founder Vijay Sekhar Sharma praised the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill as “well-articulated and detailed” that was recently present in Parliament by the Government of India. Sharma took X (formerly Twitter) to join the chorus of business leaders in India, highlighting the transformative impact this legislation could have on the nation's digital economy.

The #DPDPBill, a significant milestone in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of fortifying India's cyber laws, has received accolades from technology enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and policymakers alike.

The introduction of the #DPDPBill is indeed a significant step toward securing citizens' digital privacy while propelling India toward a trillion-dollar digital economy. Vijay Shekhar Sharma's praise for this legislation underscores his commitment to a secure and innovative digital landscape. His words also reflect his deep appreciation for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (@GoI_MeitY) and their efforts in developing a forward-looking bill that addresses the complexities of data privacy and security.

The Bill has been developed after extensive consultations which Rajeev Chandrasekhar personally led – with all stakeholders including Digital Nagriks.

This new Bill after it is passed by Parliament, will protect rights of ALL citizens, allow innovation economy to expand and permit Govt's lawful n legitimate access in national security and emergencies like pandemics & earthquakes etc. #DPDPBill is global standard, Contemporary, FutureReady yet simple & easy to understand.

