trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2718261
NewsBusinessCompanies
PAYTM

Paytm Denies Being In Talks With Jio Financial Services To Sell Wallet Business

Paytm shares are up 5.5 per cent at Rs 462.70 on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday. Paytm shares had fallen in the last few sessions after RBI restrictions.

|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 01:23 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Paytm Denies Being In Talks With Jio Financial Services To Sell Wallet Business

New Delhi: Jio Financial Services has clarified that the company has not been in discussions to acquire Paytm wallet.

Jio Financial Services gave the clarification following reports which the company said were speculative.

Paytm also said in a clarification, "We have not been in any negotiations in this regard. We have been informed by Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), our associate company, that they also have not been in any negotiations in this regard."

Paytm shares are up 5.5 per cent at Rs 462.70 on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday. Paytm shares had fallen in the last few sessions after RBI restrictions.

In an earlier statement, One 97 Communications (OCL) said it has been informed by its associate, PPBL, that the RBI vide its press statement dated January 31, 2024, has given it further directions under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

PPBL is taking immediate steps to comply with RBI directions, including working with the regulator to address their concerns as quickly as possible. The company has been informed that this does not impact user deposits in their savings accounts, wallets, FASTags, and NCMC accounts, where they can continue to use the existing balances.

OCL, as a payments company, works with various banks (not just Paytm Payments Bank), on various payments products. OCL started to work with other banks since starting of the embargo, the statement said.

"We now will accelerate the plans and completely move to other bank partners. Going forward, OCL will be working only with other banks, and not with Paytm Payments Bank Limited. The next phase of OCL's journey is to continue to expand its payments and financial services business, only in partnerships with other banks," the company said.

"We offer acquiring services to merchants in partnership with several leading banks in the country and will continue to expand third-party bank partnerships. The Paytm Payment Gateway business (online merchants) will continue to offer payment solutions to its existing merchants. OCL's offline merchant payment network offerings like Paytm QR, Paytm Soundbox, Paytm Card Machine, will continue as usual, where it can onboard new offline merchants as well," it added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'historical sarcasm' on Congress
DNA Video
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Poonam Pandey Death: What Is Cervical Cancer?
DNA Video
DNA: 1 minute delay...'no-entry' in 12th exam in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Is Paytm about to end?
DNA Video
Jharkhand New CM: DNA: Who is Champai Soren?
DNA Video
Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: What Is The Defence Land Scam?
DNA Video
Jharkhand Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: Will Soren go to Jail?
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan Sentenced: 'Case fixing' against Imran in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Will hijab be banned in Rajasthan?