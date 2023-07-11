trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2633966
NewsBusinessCompanies
VIJAY SEKHAR SHARMA

PayTm Founder Vijay Sekhar Sharma Expresses Concern Over Superintelligence Leading To Human Disempowerment Or Extinction In Less Than 7 Years

In a recent blog post, OpenAI, the AI research company and creator of ChatGPT, discussed its own concerns about the technology, acknowledging both positive and negative feelings surrounding it.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 02:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

PayTm Founder Vijay Sekhar Sharma Expresses Concern Over Superintelligence Leading To Human Disempowerment Or Extinction In Less Than 7 Years

New Delhi: Every technology has both positive and negative aspects, depending on how humans choose to use it. The same applies to nuclear energy, which can provide power for various purposes but also has the potential for mass destruction. It is important to recognize that the responsibility lies with humans and their intentions, rather than solely blaming the technology itself.

Since the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), particularly with the advent of ChatGPT, a significant portion of society has expressed concerns about super-intelligence. Experts consistently warn about the need to regulate AI development and bring it under global rules and regulations. The fear is that AI could eventually surpass human control and potentially turn against humanity in the future, although the exact timing and circumstances are unknown.

In a recent blog post, OpenAI, the AI research company and creator of ChatGPT, discussed its own concerns about the technology, acknowledging both positive and negative feelings surrounding it.

cre Trending Stories

Vijay Sekhar Sharma, the founder of Paytm, expressed genuine concerns about the potential disempowerment of humanity by AI within the next seven years. He highlighted the accumulation of power by certain individuals and select countries, which is already a cause for worry.

He tweeted, "Here is OpenAI blog post done this week: In less than 7 years we have system that may lead to disempowerment of humanity => even human extinction. I am genuinely concerned with power some set of people & select countries have accumulated - already."

The blog post emphasized that superintelligence could be the most influential technology ever invented, with the potential to solve many of the world's most pressing problems. However, it also acknowledged that the immense power of superintelligence could be incredibly dangerous, leading to the disempowerment or even extinction of humanity.  

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded