PayTm Founder Vijay Sekhar Sharma Expresses Concern Over Superintelligence Leading To Human Disempowerment Or Extinction In Less Than 7 Years

New Delhi: Every technology has both positive and negative aspects, depending on how humans choose to use it. The same applies to nuclear energy, which can provide power for various purposes but also has the potential for mass destruction. It is important to recognize that the responsibility lies with humans and their intentions, rather than solely blaming the technology itself.

Since the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), particularly with the advent of ChatGPT, a significant portion of society has expressed concerns about super-intelligence. Experts consistently warn about the need to regulate AI development and bring it under global rules and regulations. The fear is that AI could eventually surpass human control and potentially turn against humanity in the future, although the exact timing and circumstances are unknown.

In a recent blog post, OpenAI, the AI research company and creator of ChatGPT, discussed its own concerns about the technology, acknowledging both positive and negative feelings surrounding it.



Vijay Sekhar Sharma, the founder of Paytm, expressed genuine concerns about the potential disempowerment of humanity by AI within the next seven years. He highlighted the accumulation of power by certain individuals and select countries, which is already a cause for worry.

He tweeted, "Here is OpenAI blog post done this week: In less than 7 years we have system that may lead to disempowerment of humanity => even human extinction. I am genuinely concerned with power some set of people & select countries have accumulated - already."

The blog post emphasized that superintelligence could be the most influential technology ever invented, with the potential to solve many of the world's most pressing problems. However, it also acknowledged that the immense power of superintelligence could be incredibly dangerous, leading to the disempowerment or even extinction of humanity.