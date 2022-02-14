हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Paytm

Paytm GMV doubles to Rs 83,481 crore in January

The average monthly transacting users grew 40 per cent to 6.89 crore in January, from 4.93 crore a year ago.

New Delhi: Digital payments and financial service firm Paytm on Monday said gross merchandise value (GMV) processed through its platform more than doubled to Rs 83,481 crore in January.

Paytm's GMV in January 2021 stood at Rs 41,000 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company disbursed 19 lakh loans amounting to Rs 921 crore in January, which was over threefold higher compared with four lakh loans worth Rs 212 crore that the company disbursed in January 2021.

The average monthly transacting users grew 40 per cent to 6.89 crore in January, from 4.93 crore a year ago.

Shares of the company on Monday touched an all-time low of 860 apiece before finally closing at Rs 864 per share.

