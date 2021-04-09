Paytm’s '2 pe 200 cashback offer' on DTH recharges: Check offers and cashbacks

As the fever of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starts, Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s Paytm has come up with cashback offers on DTH i.e. Direct to Home recharge in view of the mood of cricket fans.

Paytm is offering a special 2 Pe 200 Cashback offer that promises to give cashback on any DTH recharge. Users will get a cashback of Rs 100 after getting their DTH recharged. Also, it will be mandatory for the users to recharge the DTH for at least 2 months.

The first match of this league will be played between Mumbai Indian and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai today.

Users can avail of the ‘2 pe 200 cashback offer,’ by choosing the service provider in the Paytm app/site, and enter the recharge amount to make payments.

The details of the process include after entering the desired amount, a user can select the preferred mode- Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, debit/credit cards, or net banking to make the payment. Besides that, a post-paid feature of Paytm gives an opportunity to subscribers to recharge ‘instantaneously and pay later.

The company is also giving cashback offers of up to 100 percent and it can be availed by using the promo code LUCKY200 while making online DTH recharge at Paytm.

“Our superior technology infrastructure offers the best recharge experience to users across all service providers. This has helped us achieve a customer repeat rate of over 90%. With a host of new offers and 2-step instant recharge, we are aiming to reach new users and further increase repeat transactions from our existing users,” Paytm spokesperson said.

