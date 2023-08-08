trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2646189
NewsBusinessCompanies
PEPPERFRY

Pepperfry Co-founder Ambareesh Murty Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Leh

Ambareesh Murty and Ashish Shah co-founded Pepperfry in 2011.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 11:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Pepperfry Co-founder Ambareesh Murty Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Leh

New Delhi: Online furniture store Pepperfry Co-founder Ambareesh Murty died of cardiac arrest In Leh on Monday night.

Ashish Shah, another Pepperfry Co-founder informing about Murty's demise wrote on Twitter, "Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate  @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones."


While Murty served as the CEO of Pepperfry, Shah is the COO at Pepperfry.com. 

As per information available online, Murty was an IIM Calcutta alumnus. An avid biker and a trekking enthusiast, Murty began his career in June 1996 as a sales and marketing professional with Cadbury. He had also worked with ICICI Prudential, Levi’s, Britannia and Ebay before starting the online furniture venture. He owned a start-up which he closed in 2005.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train