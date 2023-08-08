Pepperfry Co-founder Ambareesh Murty Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Leh

New Delhi: Online furniture store Pepperfry Co-founder Ambareesh Murty died of cardiac arrest In Leh on Monday night.

Ashish Shah, another Pepperfry Co-founder informing about Murty's demise wrote on Twitter, "Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones."

While Murty served as the CEO of Pepperfry, Shah is the COO at Pepperfry.com.

As per information available online, Murty was an IIM Calcutta alumnus. An avid biker and a trekking enthusiast, Murty began his career in June 1996 as a sales and marketing professional with Cadbury. He had also worked with ICICI Prudential, Levi’s, Britannia and Ebay before starting the online furniture venture. He owned a start-up which he closed in 2005.