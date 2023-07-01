Pepsi Launches Colachup, A Mix Of Cola And Ketchup, Leaving Netizens In A State Of Disagreement

At a time when the world of the internet is filled with the weirdest and most bizarre food combinations, a famous beverage brand has also hoped in with its craziest combination, bringing Cola and Ketchup together. Yes, you've read it right! Renowned soft drink brand Pepsi, in its latest launch, has announced Pepsi Colachup, a ketchup infused with the flavours of cola. Pepsi's official Twitter handle shared a picture of their unusual product. However, the internet is not very happy with their beloved cola being combined with ketchup.

In the viral photograph, one can see a bottle of Pepsi along with a blue bottle of Pepsi Colachup, placed beside a hotdog, which has been topped with the condiment.

“Introducing Colachup,” Pepsi said in a bold text, adding, “Hot dogs: better with Pepsi.” Further, in the caption, the company stated, "Stop the condiment wars, the undisputed champ is here – Pepsi Colachup. Sweet, salty, and ready to try at select baseball stadiums on July 4th. Hot dogs are #BetterWithPepsi.”

Stop the condiment wars, the undisputed champ is here – Pepsi Colachup. Sweet, salty, and ready to try at select baseball stadiums on July 4th. Hot dogs are #BetterWithPepsi pic.twitter.com/7YQJdoAcTW — Pepsi (@pepsi) June 27, 2023

As soon as the product was announced, netizens took to the comment section and shared divided opinions.

A user wrote, "That's it, calls the four horsemen of the apocalypse.”

Another user wrote, "I love ya Pepsi, but this is a hard pass for me."

"Pepsi no. I mean I like you guys, but this is wrong," a third user commented, while another fourth unhappy user said, “If you put Colachup on my hot dog, I’m literally killing you."

A user also suggested an alternative name for the condiment and wrote, “Why did they call it Colachup when they could’ve called it Pepchup?"

However, a few users also expressed excitement for the product.

Hey Pepsi I love you — Taitor (@SighTaitor) June 27, 2023

We need to try this! __ — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) June 28, 2023

This is daring lol... but I love Pepsi. I love ketchup... I guess I'd give it a shot. June 29, 2023

The Pepsi Colachup has been created by infusing Pepsi into ketchup. A limited-edition launch, the Pepsi Colachup sauce will be exclusively available for a single day on July 4, 2023, at four major U.S. ballparks including Chase Field in Phoenix, Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, Target Field in Minneapolis, and Comerica Park in Detroit.