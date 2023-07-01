trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629332
NewsBusinessCompanies
BUSINESS NEWS

Pepsi Launches Colachup, A Mix Of Cola And Ketchup, Leaving Netizens In A State Of Disagreement

Pepsi announced Pepsi Colachup, a ketchup infused with the flavours of cola, and even shared a picture of the unusual product on Twitter.

Last Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 03:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Pepsi Colachup is a ketchup combined with flavours of Cola.
  • The sauce will be available on July 4, 2023.
  • Social media users are dropping divided reactions to Pepsi Colachup.

Trending Photos

Pepsi Launches Colachup, A Mix Of Cola And Ketchup, Leaving Netizens In A State Of Disagreement

At a time when the world of the internet is filled with the weirdest and most bizarre food combinations, a famous beverage brand has also hoped in with its craziest combination, bringing Cola and Ketchup together. Yes, you've read it right! Renowned soft drink brand Pepsi, in its latest launch, has announced Pepsi Colachup, a ketchup infused with the flavours of cola. Pepsi's official Twitter handle shared a picture of their unusual product. However, the internet is not very happy with their beloved cola being combined with ketchup.

In the viral photograph, one can see a bottle of Pepsi along with a blue bottle of Pepsi Colachup, placed beside a hotdog, which has been topped with the condiment.

Check Post:


cre Trending Stories

“Introducing Colachup,” Pepsi said in a bold text, adding, “Hot dogs: better with Pepsi.” Further, in the caption, the company stated, "Stop the condiment wars, the undisputed champ is here – Pepsi Colachup. Sweet, salty, and ready to try at select baseball stadiums on July 4th. Hot dogs are #BetterWithPepsi.”

 

 

As soon as the product was announced, netizens took to the comment section and shared divided opinions.

A user wrote, "That's it, calls the four horsemen of the apocalypse.”

Another user wrote, "I love ya Pepsi, but this is a hard pass for me."

"Pepsi no. I mean I like you guys, but this is wrong," a third user commented, while another fourth unhappy user said, “If you put Colachup on my hot dog, I’m literally killing you."

A user also suggested an alternative name for the condiment and wrote, “Why did they call it Colachup when they could’ve called it Pepchup?"

However, a few users also expressed excitement for the product.

Check reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

The Pepsi Colachup has been created by infusing Pepsi into ketchup. A limited-edition launch, the Pepsi Colachup sauce will be exclusively available for a single day on July 4, 2023, at four major U.S. ballparks including Chase Field in Phoenix, Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, Target Field in Minneapolis, and Comerica Park in Detroit.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad