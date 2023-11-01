MS Dhoni transcends the realm of being just a sports figure; he's an emotional icon for Indians. As the cricket World Cup excitement reaches its peak, numerous brands are turning to renowned sports stars to bridge the gap between cricket enthusiasts lounging on their couches and the thrilling matches. Among all the cricket legends, Dhoni possesses a unique universal appeal for fans, leading PepsiCo India to enlist him for their latest Lay's chips campaign. Fans can now spot Dhoni in the 'No Lay's, no game' advertisement, which promises to bring immeasurable delight to consumers and serve as a reminder to enhance their match-watching experience with Lay's chips.

Saumya Rathor, Category Lead for Potato Chips at PepsiCo India, said that the firm is thrilled to collaborate once again with the adored cricketer, MS Dhoni, as the ambassador for Lay’s. Rathore said that the move will further cements the strong connection between Lay's and cricket-crazy nation. "Dhoni is more than just a cricketer; he embodies an emotion for the entire nation, providing us with numerous moments of happiness, much like Lay’s has been a part of consumers' joyous occasions," said Rathore.

The packaged snacks segment has experienced a notable increase in demand during the festive season. Rathore stated, "We do observe an upswing in consumption towards the end of the year, and we have extensive plans for various activations to leverage the prevailing national sentiment."

The ‘No Lay’s No Game’ global campaign has also been associated with football icons Thierry Henry and Lionel Messi in other markets.

In the television commercial (TVC), Dhoni embarks on a unique journey, going from house to house to ensure that fans have Lay's chips in stock while they savor every thrilling boundary, each nail-biting wicket, and every exhilarating moment on the field. As Dhoni knocks on various doors, he is met with a range of delightful responses, including astonishment, excitement, and even frantic searches for Lay's.

What distinguishes this TVC is its inclusion of ordinary individuals and non-actors, capturing their genuine reactions as they are surprised to find Dhoni himself at their doorstep, eagerly asking if they have Lay's at home. Those with Lay's get the exclusive opportunity to enjoy the match with him, while those without it miss out on this golden chance. The TVC charmingly encapsulates the seamless fusion of the sports-watching experience, Lay's, and fan enjoyment, ultimately delivering the powerful message, "No Lay’s, No Game."

Vikram Pandey, National Creative Director, Leo Burnett India, said, that Lay’s is the most popular and perfect munching snack while watching the game. "For us, the challenge was how to get fans stock it up and we found the answer in Dhoni knocking at your door. This candidly captured film takes our international ‘No Lay’s, No Game’ idea forward and playfully reminds audience to stock up Lay’s at home," said Pandey.