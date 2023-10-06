Physics Wallah Teacher Slapped & Assaulted By A Student In Live Class - Watch Here

New Delhi: A shocking incident occurred during a live class on the Physics Wallah app that has left many people concerned and talking about it on social media. In a viral video, a student assaulted a teacher by hitting him with a slipper. The video showed the teacher was conducting the class when suddenly, a student approaches him with a slipper in hand and struck him. The teacher quickly ducked to avoid the blow, and the student continued the attack before eventually leaving the scene.

Physics Wallah, founded in 2016 by educator Alakh Pandey from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, along with co-founder Prateek Maheshwari, is known for its educational content and support for students preparing for competitive exams like the NEET and JEE.

However, this disturbing incident highlights the challenges faced by educators in the digital age. While it's unclear what led to this altercation or when it happened, the video emerged on social media, sparking outrage and discussions.

The nine-second clip was shared on YouTube, where it quickly gained attention.

The incident raises important questions about the safety and respect that should be maintained in educational settings, even in the digital realm. Many people who saw the video criticized the student for resorting to violence, while others called for more context to understand the situation better.

These incidents serve as stark reminders of the need for a respectful and safe learning environment, whether it's in a physical classroom or a virtual one. It's crucial that students and educators work together to create an atmosphere where learning can flourish without fear or violence.