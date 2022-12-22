Piped Gas Bill Payments Online: How can customers not registered with IGL pay PNG bill online?

New Delhi: Online bill payment for all the utility services have now become the order of the day. Right from electricity bill, telephone bill and water bill to gas bill --all the important household/utility bills can be now paid with just a few taps on your computer mouse.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) customers using Piped natural gas (PNG) or piped cooking gas can easily pay their PNG bill online irrespective of the fact whether they are registered with IGL or not. If you have a Net Banking account or any valid Visa, Master Card, Diners Debit/Credit Card, you can pay your bill easily.

For customers not registered with IGL, here is the process to pay PNG bill online

Go to www.iglonline.net

Under the "Customer Zone" tab provided on right side of the website, click on "INSTA PAYMENT"

Needless to say, this option is for people who are not registered

Enter your BP Number & click “Get Details” to fetch details of amount payable.

Click ‘pay’ to make online payment using Credit Card, Debit Card, Internet Banking, Wallet/Cash Card & other modes.

Meanwhile, those looking to become registered customer of IGL can do so instantly. If you haven't registered on IGL website, you may click on "Customer Registration" tab and register with your BP Number, Mobile Number, Create Password& Email address to access your account details online.