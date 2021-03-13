Planning to see Statue of Unity? Here’s what IRCTC tour package has in store for you

IRCTC has brought many tour packages covering tourist destinations across the country. Under this, IRCTC is starting a special train from Delhi on 17 March where you can travel to Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat and visit Jyotirlingas-Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain) and Omkareshwar.

The offer, Jyotirlinga & Statue of Unity rail tour package is a 4 Night/5 Days tour package for March 17, 2021.

This tour is named Jyotirlinga and Statue of Unity Tour (Jyotirlinga & Statue of Unity). This new deluxe tourist train has many modern amenities including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicle, sensor based washroom, foot massage. Fully air-conditioned trains will have First AC and 2nd AC coaches. In view of security, CCTV cameras will be installed and private guards will also be deployed.

The 'Jyotirlinga and Statue of Unity Tour' will start from the Safdarjung railway station in Delhi on March 17, 2021. Since the Kevadia railway station is operational for passengers, this train will take you to Kevadia. Tourists can board this train at Mathura, Agra and Gwalior stations, apart from Delhi Safdarjung.

The per capita fare in 2AC is starting from Rs 24,705 and 1AC is Rs 32,330. At the same time, the government and PSU employees can avail LTC facility on this tour under the guidelines of the Ministry of Finance.

In addition, to train travel in this package fare, the train and its outstation, lodging in hotels, English and Hindi speaking guides for passengers, AC bus, and travel insurance for passengers are also included. For more information, you can visit IRCTC website irctctourism.com. At the same time, booking of the tour is present on a first come, first served basis. For more information, IRCTC officials can also be contacted on mobile numbers 8287930157, 8287930299, 8287930202.