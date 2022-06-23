New Delhi: Plastindia Foundation on Wednesday (June 22) announced that the plastic industry can accommodate one lakh 'Agniveers' once they complete their four years term with the Indian army under the newly introduced scheme. The apex body of all plastics associations in India representing the industry said in a statement that the industry wholeheartedly supports the Government of India's Agnipath scheme.

Jigish Doshi, President, Plastindia Foundation, said, "The industry today comprises more than 50,000 processing units. The Indian plastics industry is growing at a rapid pace with production and consumption increasing manyfold in the last three decades. The vibrant industry needs a young and dynamic workforce to drive growth. We are delighted to announce that we can induct at least 1 lakh Agniveers in the industry." (ALSO READ: Amul MD R S Sodhi hospitalised after road accident in Gujarat, sustains minor injuries)

Currently, the plastic industry employs more than 4 million people directly. Also, about 40 million people indirectly across the country. (ALSO READ: Samsung Australia fined $9.7 million over false water-resistance claims)

"However, the demand for manpower is increasing in this high-growth industry. We are confident that Agniveers will help take the industry to greater heights," he added.

The Agnipath project, pegged as a revolutionary government initiative to modernise the nation's armed forces and give young people the opportunity to serve their country, has been recently introduced by the Central government.

However, irked with the terms of the scheme, several parts of the country witnessed protests after its announcement. The scheme seeks to recruit youths between the age bracket of 17-and-a-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit has been extended to 23 years.

-- With PTI inputs.