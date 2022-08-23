New Delhi: 1894-born national bank Punjab National Bank on Monday announced the debut of the pre-qualified credit card. The pre-qualified credit card includes a number of benefits for the salaried account customers. The public lender reaffirms its commitment to providing high-quality financial services by utilising technology through an Instant credit card facility that will enable quick and easy onboarding. PNB will offer this service via the RuPay and VISA platforms.

As per the company official's statement, salaried account customers will have access to the service, and they will be able to apply through the PNB One mobile banking app and the bank's website or Internet Banking Service (IBS). The announcement ceremony was in PNB headquarters in Dwarka by the MD and CEO, along with EDs, the CVO, and the rest of the PNB officials.

Additionally, the Bank has launched a new feature that allows users to quickly and easily make an overdraft against an FD on the online service PNB One. Customers can apply for loans online without going to a bank physically. There is a 0.25% discount on the interest rate for using online services like PNB One.

“As we move towards building a digitally sound financial ecosystem, I am happy to announce yet another step towards offering instant and hassle-free services. PNB’s new pre-qualified credit card service is a fully digital, consent-based, and paperless credit card application process”, Atul Kumar Goel, MD, and CEO of PNB said.

Customers avail of multiple attractive features of the card such as Exciting Reward Points, Comprehensive Insurance Coverage, Complimentary Domestic & International Lounge Access, Health Check, Complimentary Golf, Spa, Gym Sessions, Higher Credit Limits, and much more in a few clicks. I am also excited about the introduction of the Overdraft facility against Fixed Deposit on PNB One as it adds further to our digital offerings, and I am very hopeful with both the products as they target the needs of the general public appropriately”, he added.