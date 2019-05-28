close

Punjab National Bank

PNB narrows Q4 loss to Rs 4,750 crore

The scam-hit lender had posted a staggering loss of Rs 13,417 crore during the corresponding January-March period of 2017-18.

New Delhi: State-owned Punjab National Bank Tuesday said it has narrowed its loss to Rs 4,750 crore in the last quarter of the fiscal ended March 2019.

On assets front, the bank witnessed improvement with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) reducing to 15.50 percent of gross advances at end of March 2019, as against 18.38 percent by March 2018.

Likewise, the net NPAs or bad loans were trimmed to 6.56 percent against 11.24 percent, the bank said here at a news conference.

Stock of PNB traded at Rs 88.10 on BSE, down 1.34 percent from its previous close.

Punjab National BankPNBNPABad loan
