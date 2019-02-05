हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PNB Q3 income

PNB Q3 net rises 7% to Rs 246.51 crore

Asset quality improved quarter-on-quarter.

PNB Q3 net rises 7% to Rs 246.51 crore

Indian state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB), which has been hit badly by a $2 billion fraud early last year, posted a surprise quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by a sharp drop in provisions.

PNB posted a profit of 2.47 billion rupees ($34.44 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, compared to a profit of 2.3 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 10.63 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Asset quality improved quarter-on-quarter, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans easing to 16.33 percent at the end of December from 17.16 percent at the end of September. This was still higher than 12.11 percent a year earlier.

Tags:
PNB Q3 incomePNB Q3 reportPNB Q3 2018PNB Q3 net profit
Next
Story

Moody's downgrades Bharti Airtel credit rating to Ba1

Must Watch

PT3M36S

Kolkata Crisis: SC Directs Rajeev Kumar to Appear Before CBI