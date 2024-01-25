PNB Q3 Profit Jumps Over Three-Fold To Rs 2,223 Crore

New Delhi: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday posted an over three-fold increase in its profit to Rs 2,223 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 629 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its total income increased to Rs 29,962 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 25,722 crore in the same period last year, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's interest income rose to Rs 27,289 crore compared to Rs 22,384 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 6.24 percent of the gross loans at the end of December 2023 from 9.76 percent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.96 percent from 3.30 percent at the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal.