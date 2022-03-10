हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Colgate Palmolive

Prabha Narasimhan appointed as Colgate-Palmolive India CEO

Colgate Palmolive has decided to appoint Prabha Narasimhan, a former Hindustan Unilever (HUL) executive, as chief executive officer (CEO).  

Prabha Narasimhan appointed as Colgate-Palmolive India CEO

New Delhi: FMCG firm Colgate Palmolive on Thursday said it has decided to appoint Prabha Narasimhan, a former Hindustan Unilever (HUL) executive, as chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director for its India unit Colgate-Palmolive (India).

The current CEO and managing director of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ram Raghavan has been promoted to president, enterprise oral care, for Colgate Palmolive Company, the parent company of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited and will be based out of its headquarter in New York.

"This is to inform that nomination and remuneration Committee ("NRC") of the board of directors of the company, at its meeting held today, noted that effective April 16, 2022, Ram Raghavan, managing director and CEO of the company has been promoted to president, enterprise oral care, for Colgate Palmolive Company, the parent company of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited and will be based out of its headquarter at New York," Colgate-Palmolive said in a statement. 

"The NRC has further identified Prabha Narasimhan as managing director and chief executive Officer of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited and recommended her name to the Board of Directors for her appointment as such effective from September 1, 2022," said the statement. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Colgate PalmoliveColgateColgate Palmolive CompanyPrabha Narasimhan
Next
Story

TikTok nears deal with Oracle to store its data: Report

Must Watch

PT14M56S

DNA: Who will take responsibility for the defeat of Congress?