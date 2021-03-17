Prices of AC, cooler, refrigerator likely to go up from April 1

New Delhi: With the summer upon us, if you are planning to buy Air Conditioner, refrigerator, cooler, TV, this is the right time to do so, because the companies are going to increase the prices of several appliances from April 1.

Due to the rise in the prices of raw materials, companies will have to increase the prices of the above mentioned electronic items. Almost all the companies have decided to increase the price of the electronic products from April. This is the second increase in the price of appliances in 2021. In January, many companies increased the price of appliances by 20%. Companies increased the prices of electronic items due to rise in Input cost, which meant hike in raw material prices. The impact of decreasing raw material imports from China has also weighed upon appliance prices in India.

Open-cell panels have become expensive by 35 percent in the global market in a month. This would lead to price hike in brands such as Panasonic, Haier and Thomson. In the coming month, the price of television may increase between Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000. TV panel (open cell) prices are continuously increasing and have more than doubled due to lack of supplies and other reasons. Meanwhile, TV prices are continuously increasing due to increase in custom duty, higher input cost due to materials like expensive copper, aluminum, steel and increase in sea-air transport fares.

Companies making AC are planning to increase the price by 4-6 percent. Thus, the price of AC per unit can increase between Rs 1500 and Rs 2000. Copper prices have reached record highs, for which the manufacturing cost of consumer goods like AC, fridge, cooler, fan has increased. In such a situation, their prices will bounce further in days to come.

If don't you want spend more on these items, it is a good period to buy the products now. Several companies are aso clearing the previous stock before by offering a host of deals or offers in March to increase the consumer base. Several brands are offering 55 inch LED is in Rs 37000 range on online shopping platform. Kitchen brands Hafele and Kaff are also offering discounts of up to 40 percent. Panasonic is also giving big offers to customers with attractive finance schemes. LG is also offering discounts in different product range.

