PUBG Mobile's set to make comeback to India in fresh avatar - Know everything about new time restrictions, data vulnerability

NEW DELHI: In what could be a major reason to rejoice for gamers in the country during Diwali, the PUBG Corporation has announced to officially launch the PUBG Mobile India. The speculations of a re-launch became more rampant after the company decided to sever ties with its Chinese publishing partner Tencent in India.

The company has clearly stated that this new game has been specifically designed for Indian market. Since this is a specific game built for India, it is expected that there will be a few changes that will be introduced both in the gameplay.

Vulnerability of user data:

One of the primary reasons for the government to ban PUBG Mobile in India was the vulnerability of user data who accessed the game. With the new version of PUBG Mobile, the company claimed that users' safety would be the top priority for PUBG Corporation. The company will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed.

Content improvement

In the gameplay, the company claimed that content will be improved and tailored to reflect local needs. The game will now be set in a virtual simulation training ground and new characters with start clothed.

Hit colour change:

Earlier, users had the choice to change hit colours. In the new version, the default will be set to green hit effects. This will be done in order to reflect the virtual nature of the game.

New time restrictions

PUBG Corporation has clarified that there will restrictions placed on the game time. Earlier, the game had time limitations where users who spent a certain amount of time at a stretch were forced to log off and take a break. The company is expected to get more strict ni order to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger gamers.

Investments:

The company has announced to make investments worth USD 100 million (about Rs 750 crore) in India to cultivate the local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries, it added.

The Indian entity will hire over 100 employees specialising in business, e-sports, and game development, and will look to actively collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service in addition to establishing a local office.