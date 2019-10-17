Punjab National Bank scam: Nirav Modi's custody extended till November 11

Disgraced diamantaire Nirav Modi appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court via video link on Thursday and he has been further remanded into custody till November 11 by Judge Nina Tempia. Nirav Modi is the key accused in the over Rs 14,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

The 48-year-old diamantaire, who is fighting extradition to India, appeared for the hearing from his London jail for a regular remand hearing. Nirav Modi is currently behind bars at Wandsworth prison in south-west London, which is one of the most overcrowded jails in London. He was arrested in March on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard on charges brought by the Indian government.

Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the PNB scam.

Modi also faces charges under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act. The ED has filed a chargesheet against Choksi in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act Court in Mumbai. Both Modi and Choksi fled India before details of the fraud emerged in January 2018.