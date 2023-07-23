'Pyar Ho To Aisa': A Tale of Co-Founders Crafting Their Dream Project

New Delhi: Every exploration trip they organise together either inspires them or brings to life their original thoughts. In 2021, they went on a city trip that included the Jaipur City Palace. Mesmerised by the splendour of the reception hall known as the "Mubaarak Mahal," they couldn't help but bring the roots of this beauty to Mumbai.

At that moment, Mubaarak sprang to mind! Sagar, who helped Dhwani Vipani start the company a year ago, has always been a pillar of support for her. However, he had to balance his corporate job obligations with his own business, Mubaarak, which had great potential for success.

He decided on the latter, and now he uses the occasion to refer to himself as the co-founder of Mubaarak and the pair who became co-founders in order to create their ideal project.



The Brand Owl Studio's Mubaarak creates stories of community using a colour scheme that cherishes memories and cherishes moments. Through their stationary designing services, a dash of art and a dollop of love combine to let the milestones in your life be honoured with the utmost consideration.

By far their greatest strength & contribution to the wedding business is how their distinctive process is changing the template-driven market.

Sagar has been inspired to consider the difficult yet fascinating side of entrepreneurship and how it shapes you as a person every day by his wife Dhwani Vipani and her goals and dreams.