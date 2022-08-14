New Delhi: Ace investor and stock market mogul Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s untimely death has shocked all and sundry.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died aged 62 at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. He was reportedly brought dead to the hospital at around 6:45 am on Sunday. According to reports, Jhunjhunwala died due to a cardiac arrest.

Also known as the Warren Buffet of India, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's quotes have inspired several investors. While some of his quotes are full of wit and pun, some are like a life mantra that everone can relate to.

Here are some major quotes from the BIG BULL Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

"Nobody can predict the weather, death, market and women. Market is like a woman, always commanding, mysterious, uncertain and volatile. You can never really dominate a woman and likewise you cannot dominate the market," Jhunjhunwala had said in CII summit this year.



"Always go against tide. Buy when others are selling and sell when others are buying" -- This quote has been like a go-to mantra for several budding and season investors who have been tracking the market.



"Prepare for losses. Losses are part and parcel of stock market investor life" --- This quote of Jhunjhunwala is replete with age old wisdom. As they also say, no loss, no gain.



“You do not succeed without obsession.” -- Not only stock market, this Jhunjhunwala quote transcends all the boundaries of human ambition.



“Respect the market. Have an open mind. Know what to stake. Know when to take a loss. Be responsible.” -- Jhunjhunwala's quote can be equated with life itself. Responsibliity is all that one should own up to.



“Stock markets are always right. Never time the market.” -- What One should learn from volatility in the stock market is contained in this single quote of Jhunjhunwala.